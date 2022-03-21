Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

101,336 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

SLE AWD

SLE AWD

Location

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

101,336KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8870618
  • Stock #: NC 4257
  • VIN: 2gkflte34h6238348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,336 KM

Vehicle Description

SLE, V6 ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CLOTH HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAM, REMOTE START, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

