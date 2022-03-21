Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

21,192 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

$37,995

2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

SV 4X4

2017 Nissan Titan

SV 4X4

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

21,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8731745
  • VIN: 1n6aa1e52hn570606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,192 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 21192 KM, CREW, 4X4, CLOTH HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, LANE DEPARTURE, REMOTE START, TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN LINER, NAVIGATION,ETC.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
7 Speed Automatic

