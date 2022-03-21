$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan
SV 4X4
Location
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
21,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8731745
- VIN: 1n6aa1e52hn570606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,192 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 21192 KM, CREW, 4X4, CLOTH HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, LANE DEPARTURE, REMOTE START, TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN LINER, NAVIGATION,ETC.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
7 Speed Automatic
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0