$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2018 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
705-359-1102
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
35,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8367471
- Stock #: NC 4194
- VIN: kl4cjasb9jb527937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Plum
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,560 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER DRIVER SEAT, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, PL, PW, PM, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Remote Entry
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
