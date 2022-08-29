Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Encore

27,556 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,556KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9172945
  • Stock #: NC 4305
  • VIN: kl4cjasb8jb631755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,556 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 27556 KM, JUST LIKE NEW, AUTO, BACK UP CAM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TOUCH SCREEN, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Country Auto Sales

2018 Buick Encore Pr...
 27,556 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 4,613 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2022 H&H Trailers Fl...
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

Call Dealer

705-359-XXXX

(click to show)

705-359-1102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory