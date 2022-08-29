$21,995+ tax & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2018 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
27,556KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9172945
- Stock #: NC 4305
- VIN: kl4cjasb8jb631755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,556 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 27556 KM, JUST LIKE NEW, AUTO, BACK UP CAM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TOUCH SCREEN, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
