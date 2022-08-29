$32,995+ tax & licensing
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2019 Chevrolet Express
Extended
Location
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,073KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9056401
- Stock #: NC 4288
- VIN: 1gcwgbfp3k1156374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 95,073 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Chev Express 2500 Extended cargo van. 4.3L engine, great work van, power windows, power locks, side swing doors, rear doors with glass, ac, back up cam. "PREVIOUS RENTAL"
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0