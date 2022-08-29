Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express

95,073 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

2019 Chevrolet Express

2019 Chevrolet Express

Extended

2019 Chevrolet Express

Extended

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,073KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9056401
  • Stock #: NC 4288
  • VIN: 1gcwgbfp3k1156374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 95,073 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Chev Express 2500 Extended cargo van. 4.3L engine, great work van, power windows, power locks, side swing doors, rear doors with glass, ac, back up cam.  "PREVIOUS RENTAL"

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

