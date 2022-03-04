$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited Elevation 4x4
Location
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
705-359-1102
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8630258
- Stock #: NC 4234
- VIN: 2gtv2lec9k1205134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,690 KM
Vehicle Description
ELEVATION, 4X4, 5.3L, TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN LINER, PL, PW, PM, AC, TILT, CRUISE, BACK UP CAM, BRAKE CONTROLLER, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Bluetooth
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0