2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 6 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8630258

8630258 Stock #: NC 4234

NC 4234 VIN: 2gtv2lec9k1205134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,690 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Remote Starter Tow Package Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4x4 ON-STAR 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.