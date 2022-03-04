Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

95,690 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Elevation 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Elevation 4x4

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

  1. 8630258
  2. 8630258
  3. 8630258
  4. 8630258
  5. 8630258
  6. 8630258
  7. 8630258
  8. 8630258
  9. 8630258
  10. 8630258
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630258
  • Stock #: NC 4234
  • VIN: 2gtv2lec9k1205134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,690 KM

Vehicle Description

ELEVATION, 4X4, 5.3L, TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN LINER, PL, PW, PM, AC, TILT, CRUISE, BACK UP CAM, BRAKE CONTROLLER, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Bluetooth
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Country Auto Sales

2017 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 65,910 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet SSR C...
 67,298 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 65,976 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

Call Dealer

705-359-XXXX

(click to show)

705-359-1102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory