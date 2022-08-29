Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 2500

30,695 KM

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

2500

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

30,695KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9014770
  • Stock #: NC 4147
  • VIN: 2gt22negxk1225751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 30,695 KM

Vehicle Description

GMC SIERRA 2500 WITH BOSS V-PLOW INCLUDED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Tow Hitch
Bluetooth Connection

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

