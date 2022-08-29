2019 GMC Sierra 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,900 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 6 9 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9014770

9014770 Stock #: NC 4147

NC 4147 VIN: 2gt22negxk1225751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 30,695 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Tow Hitch Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.