$56,900+ tax & licensing
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
2500
Location
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
705-359-1102
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
30,695KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9014770
- Stock #: NC 4147
- VIN: 2gt22negxk1225751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 30,695 KM
Vehicle Description
GMC SIERRA 2500 WITH BOSS V-PLOW INCLUDED
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Tow Hitch
Bluetooth Connection
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0