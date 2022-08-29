$38,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Classic 4x4
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
62,029KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9091813
- Stock #: NC 4300
- VIN: 1c6rr7fg9ks590630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 62,029 KM
Vehicle Description
19 Ram ST Classic, quad cab, 4x4, 3.6L engine, pl, pw, pm, ac, tilt, cruise, back up cam, spray in liner, 20 wheels, etc.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
