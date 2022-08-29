Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

62,029 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic 4x4

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,029KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9091813
  • Stock #: NC 4300
  • VIN: 1c6rr7fg9ks590630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 62,029 KM

Vehicle Description

19 Ram ST Classic, quad cab, 4x4, 3.6L engine, pl, pw, pm, ac, tilt, cruise, back up cam, spray in liner, 20 wheels, etc.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Country Auto Sales

2016 GMC Savana Carg...
 116,025 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 95,073 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 51,789 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

Call Dealer

705-359-XXXX

(click to show)

705-359-1102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory