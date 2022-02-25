Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

76,965 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Limited AWD

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Limited AWD

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8424585
  Stock #: NC4212
  VIN: 4s4bsdlc2k3322622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NC4212
  • Mileage 76,965 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAM, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Remote Entry
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

