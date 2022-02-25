$35,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Limited Limited AWD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: NC4212
- VIN: 4s4bsdlc2k3322622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,965 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAM, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Remote Entry
AWD
CVT
