2022 Chevrolet Camaro

2,417 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Conv 2lt

2dr Conv 2lt

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Conv 2lt

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,417KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8814410
  • VIN: 1g1fd3dx2n0104268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 2,417 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 2417 KM, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BACK UP CAM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START, POWER TOP, TOUCH SCREEN, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Top
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

