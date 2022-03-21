Menu
2022 Honda HR-V

12,724 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

LX AWD

LX AWD

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,724KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8947432
  • Stock #: NC 4277
  • VIN: 3czru6h32nm104694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,724 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 12724 KM, AUTO, CLOTH HEATED SEATS,  STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, ALL WHEEL DRIVE,E TC.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

