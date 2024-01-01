$11,788+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
1942 Harley-Davidson WLC CHOPPER
1942 Harley-Davidson WLC CHOPPER
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$11,788
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 42WLC15794
Vehicle Details
- Stock # C15794
- Mileage 10,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2017 Subaru Forester 108,662 KM $25,788 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 77,953 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,788
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
1942 Harley-Davidson WLC CHOPPER