Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,759 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Next Generation

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Next Generation

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 9290440
  2. 9290440
Contact Seller
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9290440
  • Stock #: 27664
  • VIN: 1GCEK19JX7Z527664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 149,759 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 86,783 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Color...
 28,385 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA 2....
 47,387 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory