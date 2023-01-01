Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

205,000 KM

Location

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10040397
  • Stock #: 44159
  • VIN: 1GCRKREA4BZ344159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 44159
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

