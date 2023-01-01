Menu
2012 Buick Verano

214,973 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2012 Buick Verano

2012 Buick Verano

Leather Package

2012 Buick Verano

Leather Package

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

214,973KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796906
  • Stock #: 70221
  • VIN: 1G4PS5SK1C4170221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 70221
  • Mileage 214,973 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

