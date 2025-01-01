Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Tacoma

348,387 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Watch This Vehicle
12098605

2012 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
348,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN2CX007270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 348,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Work Truck 6.6L V8 WITH REMOTE ENTRY, VINYL FLOORS, HEATED TRAILERING MIRRORS, REAR VISION CAMERA, HITCH GUIDANCE for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Work Truck 6.6L V8 WITH REMOTE ENTRY, VINYL FLOORS, HEATED TRAILERING MIRRORS, REAR VISION CAMERA, HITCH GUIDANCE 123,506 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2.4L 4CYL COMPASS TRAILHAWK ELITE WITH HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, HUGE MOONROOF AND WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS INCL for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2.4L 4CYL COMPASS TRAILHAWK ELITE WITH HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, HUGE MOONROOF AND WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS INCL 20,360 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu 1.5L 4Cyl RS EDITION UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS, REAR SPOILER, REMOTE VEHICLE START, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2019 Chevrolet Malibu 1.5L 4Cyl RS EDITION UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS, REAR SPOILER, REMOTE VEHICLE START, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO 55,520 KM $22,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Tacoma