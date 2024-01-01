Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

252,273 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10954286
  2. 10954286
  3. 10954286
  4. 10954286
  5. 10954286
  6. 10954286
  7. 10954286
  8. 10954286
  9. 10954286
  10. 10954286
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
252,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLGE37D6344006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 252,273 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 Buick Enclave Avenir 29,304 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 76,894 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate 35,901 KM $119,999 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox