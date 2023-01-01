Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

158,222 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 2GKFLREK9D6114645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

