Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2013 GMC Terrain
SLE-1
Location
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
158,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10660773
- VIN: 2GKFLREK9D6114645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 14645
- Mileage 158,222 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
