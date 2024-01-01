$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 - Merhow
Summit 30' Horse Trailer 30' HORSE TRAILER, GOOSENECK, 5 HORSE, SIDE LOAD, REAR TACKROOM
2014 - Merhow
Summit 30' Horse Trailer 30' HORSE TRAILER, GOOSENECK, 5 HORSE, SIDE LOAD, REAR TACKROOM
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The ultimate dream horse trailer!
This 2014 Merhow Summit is a 5-horse head-to-head gooseneck trailer featuring convenient side load with ramp, spacious rear tack room, and ample storage in the gooseneck compartment. It stands 7’6” tall and 8’ wide, with a generous 30-foot floor length. With a GVWR of 14,000 lbs, side access doors to both the horse area and tack room, this trailer is designed for ease of use and functionality. It comes with a complete safety inspection and 4 brand new tires, making it ready-to-go for those heading south during the winter months.
More Pictures Coming Soon!
Come see this horse trailer today!
613-257-2432
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
+ taxes & licensing
613-257-2432