<h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>2014 Merhow Summit Horse Trailer</strong></span></span></h2> <p><strong><span style=font-size:16px>The ultimate dream horse trailer!</span></strong></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px>This 2014 Merhow Summit is a 5-horse head-to-head gooseneck trailer featuring convenient side load with ramp, spacious rear tack room, and ample storage in the gooseneck compartment. It stands <strong>7’6” tall</strong> and <strong>8’ wide</strong>, with a generous <strong>30-foot floor length</strong>. With a <strong>GVWR of 14,000 lbs</strong>, side access doors to both the horse area and tack room, this trailer is designed for ease of use and functionality. It comes with a complete safety inspection and 4 brand new tires, making it ready-to-go for those heading south during the winter months.</span></p> <p><strong><span style=font-size:16px>More Pictures Coming Soon!</span></strong></p> <h2><span style=font-size:18px><span style=color:#2ecc71><strong>Come see this horse trailer today!</strong></span></span></h2> <h2><span style=font-size:18px><span style=color:#2ecc71><strong>613-257-2432</strong></span></span></h2>

2014 - Merhow

Summit 30' Horse Trailer 30' HORSE TRAILER, GOOSENECK, 5 HORSE, SIDE LOAD, REAR TACKROOM

Summit 30' Horse Trailer

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

VIN 1M9G5372XE1031327

  Exterior Colour White
  Mileage 0

2014 Merhow Summit Horse Trailer

The ultimate dream horse trailer!



This 2014 Merhow Summit is a 5-horse head-to-head gooseneck trailer featuring convenient side load with ramp, spacious rear tack room, and ample storage in the gooseneck compartment. It stands 7’6” tall and 8’ wide, with a generous 30-foot floor length. With a GVWR of 14,000 lbs, side access doors to both the horse area and tack room, this trailer is designed for ease of use and functionality. It comes with a complete safety inspection and 4 brand new tires, making it ready-to-go for those heading south during the winter months.



More Pictures Coming Soon!



Come see this horse trailer today!

613-257-2432

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2014 - Merhow