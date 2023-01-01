Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

132,989 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10664556
  2. 10664556
  3. 10664556
  4. 10664556
  5. 10664556
  6. 10664556
  7. 10664556
  8. 10664556
  9. 10664556
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB1E7161220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 61220
  • Mileage 132,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 119,456 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 46,233 KM $59,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 132,989 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze