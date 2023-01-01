$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
195,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9638488
- Stock #: 23913
- VIN: 1G1PD5SB6E7323913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23913
- Mileage 195,640 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top