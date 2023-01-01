Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

195,640 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

  1. 9638488
  2. 9638488
  3. 9638488
  4. 9638488
  5. 9638488
  6. 9638488
  7. 9638488
  8. 9638488
  9. 9638488
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9638488
  • Stock #: 23913
  • VIN: 1G1PD5SB6E7323913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23913
  • Mileage 195,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

1987 Chevrolet Corve...
 32,406 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue 2....
 88,961 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 58,636 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory