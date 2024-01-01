Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

157,362 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 11122150
  2. 11122150
  3. 11122150
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

157,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC5EG560918

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 560918
  Mileage 157,362 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2014 GMC Sierra 1500