2015 Buick Encore

149,875 KM

Details Features

Premium

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

149,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJHSB3FB265123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 65123
  • Mileage 149,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

