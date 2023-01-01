Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

187,286 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10777041
  2. 10777041
  3. 10777041
  4. 10777041
  5. 10777041
  6. 10777041
  7. 10777041
  8. 10777041
  9. 10777041
  10. 10777041
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
187,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC4FG456526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 56526
  • Mileage 187,286 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 187,286 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 59,709 KM $84,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 152,441 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500