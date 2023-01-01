$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
187,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKREC4FG456526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 56526
- Mileage 187,286 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 187,286 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 59,709 KM $84,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 152,441 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500