2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 0 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9716998

9716998 Stock #: 94397

94397 VIN: 1GCVKREC6FZ194397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 94397

Mileage 88,072 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.