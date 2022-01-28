Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

63,077 KM

Details Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 8169535
  2. 8169535
  3. 8169535
  4. 8169535
  5. 8169535
  6. 8169535
  7. 8169535
  8. 8169535
  9. 8169535
  10. 8169535
Contact Seller

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8169535
  • Stock #: 52323
  • VIN: 3GTU2UECXFG452323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 52323
  • Mileage 63,077 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 63,077 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 87,062 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Enclave P...
 57,894 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory