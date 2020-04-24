Menu
2015 Kia Optima

LX

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Turpin Kia

10563 Trans-Canada Hwy, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0C4

613-706-5296

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,869KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4921707
  • Stock #: 20P014A
  • VIN: KNAGM4A78F5552411
Red
Grey
Sedan
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door

This is a very clean 2015 Kia Optima LX, equipped with Alloy Rims, Power Group (pwr Windows, Locks,) Cruise Control, Blue Tooth Connectivity, Heated Seats, Am/Fm CD player, Power Drivers Seat and Air Conditioning.

  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

10563 Trans-Canada Hwy, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0C4

613-706-5296

