Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Turpin Kia

10563 Trans-Canada Hwy, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0C4

613-706-5296

  1. 4921698
  2. 4921698
  3. 4921698
  4. 4921698
  5. 4921698
  6. 4921698
  7. 4921698
  8. 4921698
  9. 4921698
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,779KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4921698
  • Stock #: 20DT195A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52F7176544
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2015 Kia Soul EX is a must see as it is well equipped and very clean as well. This vehicle is equipped with Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, 17" Alloy rims, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Blue Tooth Connectivity, Am/Fm/Satellite radio, Power Group (Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors) and much more.....

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Turpin Kia

2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 17,989 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EX+
 156,860 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 99,217 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Turpin Kia

Turpin Kia

10563 Trans-Canada Hwy, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0C4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-706-XXXX

(click to show)

613-706-5296

Send A Message