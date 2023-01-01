Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

121,335 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

121,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC2KUEG2GZ373661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 73661
  • Mileage 121,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 56,075 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Encore GX Essence for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 Buick Encore GX Essence 3,861 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT 6,799 KM $39,888 + tax & lic

