Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

69,830 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10940978
  2. 10940978
  3. 10940978
  4. 10940978
  5. 10940978
  6. 10940978
  7. 10940978
  8. 10940978
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KVEG7GF220616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate 35,901 KM $119,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 94,343 KM $53,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Encore GX Essence for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 Buick Encore GX Essence 3,861 KM $32,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500