2016 GMC Sierra 1500

152,085 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC0GG127424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2016 GMC Sierra 1500