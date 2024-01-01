$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
152,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC0GG127424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 152,085 KM
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
613-257-2432
2016 GMC Sierra 1500