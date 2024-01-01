Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

182,219 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,219KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2LEC0GG121066

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 182,219 KM

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

866-774-9452
2016 GMC Sierra 1500