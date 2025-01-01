Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

166,428 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,428KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTN2MEC2GZ180517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 80517
  • Mileage 166,428 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2016 GMC Sierra 1500