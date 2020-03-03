Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,812KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4798527
  • Stock #: 48794
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ6GG148794
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

$321 bi-weeekly for 72 months @ 5.99%



6.2L V8 Engine, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Remote Start, Navigation, Sunroof



This one owner local trade 2016 GMC Sierra is the Denali trim package that comes with a 6.2L V8 engine! It comes loaded with some fantastic features such as heated and cooled bucket leather seats, a remote start, navigation, a sunroof for the gorgeous upcoming summer days and so much more! This truck is a beauty especially with it’s distinctive Denali front grille that will turn a few heads, so do not delay!



Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

