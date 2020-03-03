2016 GMC Sierra 1500

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
+ taxes & licensing
$321 bi-weeekly for 72 months @ 5.99%
6.2L V8 Engine, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Remote Start, Navigation, Sunroof
This one owner local trade 2016 GMC Sierra is the Denali trim package that comes with a 6.2L V8 engine! It comes loaded with some fantastic features such as heated and cooled bucket leather seats, a remote start, navigation, a sunroof for the gorgeous upcoming summer days and so much more! This truck is a beauty especially with it’s distinctive Denali front grille that will turn a few heads, so do not delay!
Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!
