2016 GMC Sierra 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 0 , 4 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9031843

9031843 Stock #: 71127

71127 VIN: 1GT12SE8XGF171127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 71127

Mileage 250,456 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.