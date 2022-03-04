Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

428,128 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

428,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8655301
  Stock #: 241
  VIN: 1GCPTBE10H1281693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 428,128 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

