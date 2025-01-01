2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
<p><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>STINGRAY COUPE WITH Z51 PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE </strong></span></span><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>LOW KILOMETRES!</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:18px><span style=color:#2ecc71><strong>$602 bi-weekly for 78 months @ 9.99% OAC</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px>WOW! This Vette is truly a must see, especially with the Watkins Glen Grey Metallic paint colour!This Stingray automatic coupe is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine has the Z51 performance handling package, a performance exhaust, performance brakes with large cross drilled rotors and black brake calipers but dont forgetthe wicked carbon fibre roof panel and the gorgeous 5 split spoke black alloy wheels! Inside you will find aheads up display, automatic climate control, heated and cooled GT bucket leather seats, Bose premium speaker system, memory seat package, an 8 MyLink touch screen infotainment system, power telescoping leather wrapped steering wheel and even the option of activating the Sirius XM satellite radio!</span><span style=font-size:16px>If this Corvette is the ride of your dreams make sure to contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 for more information!</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Comfort & Convenience Features:</strong>includes remote keyless entry/start, heated/ventilated seats, napa leather GT bucket seats, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual settings for driver and passenger, dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display,driver mode settings for tour, sport and track modes.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Infotainment Tech & Audio: </strong>chevrolet mylink radio with onstar turn-by-turn navigation and 8diagonal color touch-screen display, AM/FM/SiriusXM,performance data recorder,10-speaker bose centerpointsurround sound system.</span></p> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>Come test drive this cartoday!</strong></span></span></h2> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>613-257-2432</strong></span></span></h2>

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

29,374 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Z51 6.2L V8 STINGRAY AUTOMATIC COUPE 2LT WITH Z51 PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST AND

12409152

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Z51 6.2L V8 STINGRAY AUTOMATIC COUPE 2LT WITH Z51 PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST AND

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YK2D75H5103745

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 29,374 KM

STINGRAY COUPE WITH Z51 PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE LOW KILOMETRES!



$602 bi-weekly for 78 months @ 9.99% OAC



WOW! This Vette is truly a must see, especially with the Watkins Glen Grey Metallic paint colour!This Stingray automatic coupe is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine has the Z51 performance handling package, a performance exhaust, performance brakes with large cross drilled rotors and black brake calipers but dont forgetthe wicked carbon fibre roof panel and the gorgeous 5 split spoke black alloy wheels! Inside you will find aheads up display, automatic climate control, heated and cooled GT bucket leather seats, Bose premium speaker system, memory seat package, an 8 MyLink touch screen infotainment system, power telescoping leather wrapped steering wheel and even the option of activating the Sirius XM satellite radio!If this Corvette is the ride of your dreams make sure to contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 for more information!



Comfort & Convenience Features:includes remote keyless entry/start, heated/ventilated seats, napa leather GT bucket seats, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual settings for driver and passenger, dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display,driver mode settings for tour, sport and track modes.



Infotainment Tech & Audio: chevrolet mylink radio with onstar turn-by-turn navigation and 8diagonal color touch-screen display, AM/FM/SiriusXM,performance data recorder,10-speaker bose centerpointsurround sound system.



Come test drive this cartoday!

613-257-2432

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Removabe Roof Panels
8 speed automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2017 Chevrolet Corvette