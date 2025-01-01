$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Z51 6.2L V8 STINGRAY AUTOMATIC COUPE 2LT WITH Z51 PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST AND
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 29,374 KM
Vehicle Description
STINGRAY COUPE WITH Z51 PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE LOW KILOMETRES!
$602 bi-weekly for 78 months @ 9.99% OAC
WOW! This Vette is truly a must see, especially with the Watkins Glen Grey Metallic paint colour!This Stingray automatic coupe is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine has the Z51 performance handling package, a performance exhaust, performance brakes with large cross drilled rotors and black brake calipers but dont forgetthe wicked carbon fibre roof panel and the gorgeous 5 split spoke black alloy wheels! Inside you will find aheads up display, automatic climate control, heated and cooled GT bucket leather seats, Bose premium speaker system, memory seat package, an 8 MyLink touch screen infotainment system, power telescoping leather wrapped steering wheel and even the option of activating the Sirius XM satellite radio!If this Corvette is the ride of your dreams make sure to contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 for more information!
Comfort & Convenience Features:includes remote keyless entry/start, heated/ventilated seats, napa leather GT bucket seats, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual settings for driver and passenger, dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display,driver mode settings for tour, sport and track modes.
Infotainment Tech & Audio: chevrolet mylink radio with onstar turn-by-turn navigation and 8diagonal color touch-screen display, AM/FM/SiriusXM,performance data recorder,10-speaker bose centerpointsurround sound system.
Come test drive this cartoday!
Vehicle Features
