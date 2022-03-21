$19,888+ tax & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
112,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8704493
- VIN: 1G1BF5SM0H7230704
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 112,775 KM
Vehicle Description
1.4L 4CYL Turbo, Remote Vehicle Start,
Cruise Control, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
17 aluminum wheels
Contact a Sales Pro to book your test drive 613-257-2432
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ON-STAR
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
