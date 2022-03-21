Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

112,775 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

$19,888
+ tax & licensing
Premier Auto

Premier Auto

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

112,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8704493
  • Stock #: 30704
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SM0H7230704

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30704
  • Mileage 112,775 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4L 4CYL Turbo, Remote Vehicle Start,

Cruise Control, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats



17 aluminum wheels



Contact a Sales Pro to book your test drive 613-257-2432

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ON-STAR
10 Speed Automatic

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

