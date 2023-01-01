Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

224,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10061817
  2. 10061817
  3. 10061817
  4. 10061817
  5. 10061817
  6. 10061817
  7. 10061817
  8. 10061817
  9. 10061817
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
224,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10061817
  • Stock #: 68457
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK4H6168457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 68457
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 224,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 83,455 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer P...
 94,097 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory