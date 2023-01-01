$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
224,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10061817
- Stock #: 68457
- VIN: 2GNFLFEK4H6168457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 68457
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1