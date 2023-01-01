2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 5 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10660776

10660776 Stock #: 85776

85776 VIN: 1GCNKREC1HZ385776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 85776

Mileage 21,571 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.