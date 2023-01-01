$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
199,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKREC5HG216338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 199,952 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2020 Audi Q5 45 Technik 66,048 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 199,952 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 27,866 KM $97,888 + tax & lic
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500