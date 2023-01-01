Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

199,952 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10827573
  2. 10827573
  3. 10827573
  4. 10827573
  5. 10827573
  6. 10827573
  7. 10827573
  8. 10827573
  9. 10827573
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
199,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC5HG216338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 199,952 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2020 Audi Q5 45 Technik for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2020 Audi Q5 45 Technik 66,048 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 199,952 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 27,866 KM $97,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500