2017 Kia Sportage

LX

2017 Kia Sportage

LX

Turpin Kia

10563 Trans-Canada Hwy, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0C4

613-706-5296

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,816KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4921692
  • Stock #: TK351
  • VIN: KNDPM3AC5H7173948
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

If you are in the market for a very clean, nicely equipped and priced to sell then this 2017 Kia Sportage is the one for you. This Sportage is equipped with air conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Blue Tooth Connectivity, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, CD Player and much more.....

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

10563 Trans-Canada Hwy, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0C4

