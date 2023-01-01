2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 6 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10378275

10378275 Stock #: 29243

29243 VIN: 3GCUKTEJ2JG229243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 29243

Mileage 137,694 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.