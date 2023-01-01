$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
137,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10378275
- Stock #: 29243
- VIN: 3GCUKTEJ2JG229243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 137,694 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
