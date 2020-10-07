Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

62,638 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sport SPORT SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sport SPORT SEDAN

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 6058236
  2. 6058236
  3. 6058236
  4. 6058236
  5. 6058236
  6. 6058236
  7. 6058236
  8. 6058236
  9. 6058236
  10. 6058236
  11. 6058236
  12. 6058236
  13. 6058236
  14. 6058236
  15. 6058236
  16. 6058236
  17. 6058236
  18. 6058236
  19. 6058236
  20. 6058236
  21. 6058236
  22. 6058236
Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

62,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6058236
  • Stock #: 01030
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F39JA801030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01030
  • Mileage 62,638 KM

Vehicle Description

$226 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 6.49%



1.5L 4 Cyl, Remote Vehicle Start, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Winter Tire on Rims



This Honda Accord Sport is a gorgeous car! It was a one owner trade in with a clean Carfax that comes loaded with a remote vehicle start, heated front seats, rear vision camera, sunroof, winter tires on rims and so much more! This car is such a fun unit to drive and is super sharp looking!



Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to book your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 42,355 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trave...
 39,394 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Fit LX Ha...
 95,829 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory