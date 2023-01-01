Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Enclave

51,049 KM

Details Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Enclave

2019 Buick Enclave

Avenir

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Enclave

Avenir

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10139865
  2. 10139865
  3. 10139865
  4. 10139865
  5. 10139865
  6. 10139865
  7. 10139865
  8. 10139865
  9. 10139865
  10. 10139865
  11. 10139865
  12. 10139865
Contact Seller

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139865
  • Stock #: 94631
  • VIN: 5GAEVCKWXKJ294631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,049 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Subur...
 103,972 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 24,003 KM
$65,888 + tax & lic
2023 BMW 330 i xDrive
 8,950 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory