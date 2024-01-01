Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71</strong></span></span></h2> <p><span style=font-size:16px>Powered by a 3.6L V6 Engine.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Comfort & Convenience Features:</strong> includes remote start/entry, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear vision camera & 17" dark argent aluminum wheels.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Infotainment Tech & Audio:</strong> GMC infotainment system with 8" color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo, bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and apple carplay compatibility and android auto compatibility for compatible phones, 6 speaker audio system.</span></p> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>Come test drive this truck today!</strong></span></span></h2> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>613-257-2432</strong></span></span></h2>

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

98,689 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 3.6L V6 WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 3.6L V6 WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 11464435
  2. 11464435
  3. 11464435
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,689KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTDEN8K1128372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,689 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

Powered by a 3.6L V6 Engine.



Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote start/entry, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear vision camera & 17" dark argent aluminum wheels.



Infotainment Tech & Audio: GMC infotainment system with 8" color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo, bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and apple carplay compatibility and android auto compatibility for compatible phones, 6 speaker audio system.



Come test drive this truck today!

613-257-2432

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 3.6L V6 WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 3.6L V6 WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 98,689 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LZ 5.3L V8 WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LZ 5.3L V8 WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM 81,292 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L 4 CYL WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, REAR VISION CAMERA for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L 4 CYL WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, REAR VISION CAMERA 54,373 KM $23,788 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Colorado