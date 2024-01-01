$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 3.6L V6 WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 98,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Powered by a 3.6L V6 Engine.
Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote start/entry, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear vision camera & 17" dark argent aluminum wheels.
Infotainment Tech & Audio: GMC infotainment system with 8" color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo, bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and apple carplay compatibility and android auto compatibility for compatible phones, 6 speaker audio system.
Come test drive this truck today!
