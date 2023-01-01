$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
164,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10494981
- Stock #: 84267
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV3K6284267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 164,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
