Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

126,674 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10721588
  2. 10721588
  3. 10721588
  4. 10721588
  5. 10721588
  6. 10721588
  7. 10721588
  8. 10721588
  9. 10721588
  10. 10721588
  11. 10721588
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV2K6212125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 212125
  • Mileage 126,674 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2012 Ford F-150 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2012 Ford F-150 312,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 31,859 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS 126,919 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox