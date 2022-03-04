Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

50,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8655304
  • Stock #: 45318
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED9KZ345318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,600 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
