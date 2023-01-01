Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

46,233 KM

Details Features

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

46,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KSEY7KF179047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500